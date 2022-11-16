Haydon, a multi-brand cosmetics retailer opened its doors to a striking, new retail space in the city of Xi’an.

Designed by Salone Del Salon, the project goes beyond the definition of a typical commercial space and integrates the brand’s identity through creative expression.

With a total area of 720sqm, the ground floor is like a metaphor for a tranquil pond, where the customers wade through the still waters characterized by the deep green tiles interspersed with diamond-like, black space capsules, adding a sci-fi touch.

The interiors combine a retro aesthetic with coming-of-age sci-fi and industrial elements. A whimsical installation of seemingly growing roses that sit in an atrium space with exposed concrete beams, enveloped by modern showcases laden with luxury products.

A green staircase adorned with cantilevered, backlit steps leads to the mezzanine floor. Linear lighting installation that can generate different colour gradients when needed, arranged over the modern display shelves, enhances the circulation within. Giant circular mirrors break the monolithic interiors and create an illusion of blurred reality.

Based on the premise of a modern multi-storey building, the design vividly responds to the site-specific settings and creates a fascinating spatial experience, driven by fantasy and escapism.

The new Haydon store carries a wide range of established and niche foreign brands, including Guerlain, Sulwhasoo, Mao Geping, Borghese, 3CE and Gucci.

Client: Haydon

Location: Xi’an, China

Area: 720 sqm

Design firm: SALONE DEL SALON

Chief designer: Salone

Design team: Zheng Weibang, Li Lingfeng

Construction unit: 5 Construction Co., Ltd.

Photos courtesy: Sean

