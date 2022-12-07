PAX ARMCHAIR designed by David Rockwell and Tecno Design Center

PAX is a cocoon-effect armchair composed of a powder-coated, wire basket metal frame covered by a soft, sculpted, upholstered foam shell.

Individual neck, back, seat, and laptop cushions sit inside the oval-shaped volume on a swiveling pedestal and can be adjusted for comfort, multiple seated positions, and a flexible work environment.

Inspired by the iconic Ball Chair designed by Eero Aarnio in 1963, Pax entirely reinterprets the design, modernizing it for the digital age and creating something completely new.

Rockwell Group infused the Pax Chair with the spirit of the private office and home, but at the scale of adaptable, transformable furniture. The padded, enveloping shape creates a personalized environment for relaxation and concentration. Its acoustic and visual privacy makes it ideal for open office plans, public lounges, hospitality spaces, and lobbies.

The frame and cushions are available in an extensive range of colors and upholstery options.

Photo courtesy David Zanardi

by