The Square Berlin concept store

Pierre Augustin Rose has recently accomplished their very first interior architecture project for the emblematic concept store Corner Berlin (renamed The Square Berlin).

The two founders- Joseph Voelk and Emmanuel de Bayser, whose personal collection contains some of the most beautiful design pieces of the 20th century, first met with the Pierre Augustin Rose trio at the beginning of 2022. Their absolute aesthetic complicity enabled the beginning of a close collaboration.

An ambitious endeavour, the space takes shape around new architectural perspectives and an original concept: a holistic universe placing the customer at the center of a journey between refined decor and carefully curated luxury brands. Sofas, armchairs, as well as tables and lights were selected from PAR’s catalogue, the travertine and lacquer displays were conceived especially for the occasion.

Harmonious scenography sketches a landscape of roundness while structural arches punctuate the space in a gracious movement. The overall atmosphere is an ode to softness.

This singular and timeless creation is enhanced by de Bayser’s curation, reuniting pieces from Galerie Chenel and contemporary sculptural works by Nicolas Lefebvre, Laétitia de Bazelaire and Thomas Junghans.

The Square Berlin, located in the historic heart of the capital, encapsulates a powerful aesthetic ambition: becoming a new reference in the universe of design.

Photos courtesy Mark Seelen

