Masquespacio designs a techno cyberpunk gym for King Kong Club

Masquespacio presents its latest design for King Kong Club, the studio’s first project in Salzburg, Austria.

The project was a commission to design the new generation fitness club, which focuses on four different group workout concepts: LIFT, the strength-training concept; RUSH, the bootcamp-based HIIT concept; BAGS, the boxing-focused concept; and finally FLOW, the yoga based training concept.

Max Schirnhofer, the founder of King Kong Club, had the initial idea to open a new club that was inspired by a mix of 80s techno style and Cyberpunk.

In addition to these aesthetics, Masquespacio proposed incorporating more hints of futurism that is oriented to the modern building itself, adding an innovative and sophisticated touch to the space.



The result is a façade showcasing an impactful play of lights which catches the attention of every passer-by, whilst the interior invites you in to discover more and creates a feeling of stepping into the future. The reception, which sits at the entrance, connects directly to the bar and hangout area behind it, composed of a range of seats and pots that were custom-made out of air conditioning pipes.

Take in the view as you walk up the stairs to the first floor where the training rooms are situated. The glow of neon lights shine out from the doors along the corridors, guiding you to the real action. In the four workout rooms, we dive straight into the world of retro 80s techno clubs and get that Cyberpunk feeling. Once your training is complete, you move into the changing rooms where, once again, you get the feeling of stepping into the future.

In conclusion, the new King Kong Club in Salzburg continuously plays with a contrast between the future and the retro neon world from the 80s, taking its community on a vibrant and singular journey from the moment they arrive until the moment they leave.

Client: King Kong Club

Location: Salzburg, Austria

Area: 800 sqm

Design: Masquespacio

Final Styling: King Kong Club

Photos courtesy: David Johansson