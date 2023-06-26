Rina Lovko Studio designs ‘the COAT by Katya Silchenko’ showroom in Kyiv

This project was developed for the Ukrainian brand the COAT by Katya Silchenko. The women’s ready-to-wear brand was founded by Kateryna Silchenko in 2014. The designer draws inspiration from women around, who are strong, passionate, and subtle at the same time..

Design specifications turned out to be quite peculiar since the space was divided into two areas. The first part was functioning as a showroom, designed by another architectural team a few years ago. The other one was a studio.

This time, Kateryna’s idea was to develop a visual coherence between the two rooms and completely change the interior style. Architects goal was to create an elegant yet minimalistic space filled with air and light.

For the showroom “The COAT by Katya Silchenko” Rina Lovko creates a bright, elegant and minimalist environment.

The showroom is located on Leonida Pervomayskaya Street, on the first floor of a 1950s brick residential building. “There was not enough light, the Armstrong ceiling was low and the doors and windows were small. We enlarged them, and this solution helped us to raise the ceiling visually and allowed the light to get in. So as not to lower the ceiling, the air conditioning and ventilation systems were placed above the cabinet,” architects explain.

The visual concept of the object is based on rhythmicity and recurrence that unfold through the placement of accent lighting and clothing racks.

“Striving to convey the brand’s aesthetics, we aimed to create a new and refreshing experience for the visitors. The marble floor and wall covering set a seamless background for the clothes,” adds Rina Lovko.

Lighting

The lighting design deserves special attention. Given the low ceiling, design team refrained from using busbars common for showrooms, opting instead for a recessed wall washer lighting with the highest colour rendering index and no trims. The mirrors were upgraded with the built-in diffuse lighting profiles. This solution provides a flattering yet even light during the fitting, which is essential for sales. The copper-plated lamps are decorative and functional elements, supporting the aesthetic of the showroom.

Materials

Natural copper is the element of the COAT by Katya Silchenko brand book and of the initial design of the showroom, so it was incorporated into the interior as the main accent. This material was also the starting point for building the colour palette.

Designers covered the walls and the ceiling in lime plaster and poured a microcement floor. The picked colour — neutral grey with sandy tones — unites the walls, the ceiling, and the floor into a continuous space, elegant and not too eye-catching. The Rosa Aurora stone element has a pink shade to it, as well. Being integrated into the walls and the floor, it highlights the main exposition area.

This type of marble also conveys natural beauty and tenderness, actualizing the concept of the COAT by Katya Silchenko. Thus, the whole colour palette is delicately unified with one omnipresent shade.

Il grigio neutro in toni sabbia che avvolge le pareti, il soffitto e il pavimento in microcemento, crea un unico spazio continuo ed elegante, in contrasto con il marmo Rosa Aurora integrato nelle pareti e nel pavimento che evidenzia l’area espositiva principale. Così, l’intera tavolozza dei colori è delicatamente unificata con una tonalità onnipresente.

Furniture

Since the clothes are the main object of the showroom, the interior shouldn’t be too loud. Rina Lovko deliberately settled on minimalist furnishing to make the clothes stand out even more. The showroom is decorated with designer pieces:

– Cult Reversível armchair by Martin Eisler, 1950s, Tacchini factory

– A bench by Spanish design studio PerezOchando, coral upholstery by the Danish factory Kvadrat, Sancal factory.

Bespoke

All the elements of the retail equipment were produced according to designers drawings, exclusively for this project. The clothing racks were made from stainless steel and finished with copper details. The main cabinet with sliding doors is covered with the same plaster as the walls, blending in with the interior and not attracting extra attention. The front desk is also custom-made. The desk was produced from rose quartz, and the countertop was covered with natural veneer.

Design Rina Lovko Studio

Team Rina Lovko, Daryna Shpuryk

Location Kyiv, Ukraine

Area 130 sqm

Photos courtesy Yevhenii Avramenko

by