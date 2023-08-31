Carmen Baselga designs the Lladró showroom in New York.

Interpreting the essence of a brand is not easy, especially if it is an emblematic ﬁrm like Lladró, a global leader in luxury artistic porcelain and an international reference.

This has been the task of the Carmen Baselga studio, collaborating with the retail team of the porcelain ﬁrm.

The ﬁrst concept store dedicated to Lladró’s most innovative products.

The space, located in the Meatpacking District – 435 W. 14th Street – oﬀers a unique shopping experience focused on facilitating people’s interaction with the product, and bringing the knowledge of Lladró’s artisanal processes closer to visitors through virtual technological experiences.

The interior design structures the space through a sequence of ten immersive scenes that draw the viewer into an extraordinary universe.

“All of them seek to establish a dialogue between the visitor and the product in a visual, sound, tactile and olfactory conversation,” said designer Carmen Baselga.

Transgressing the norm of a static relationship between observer and product, movement is generated through changes in light intensity, the use of screens that function as backdrops and sounds that immerse visitors in another reality, taking them away from the hustle and bustle of the big city.

Shapes and colours are also diﬀerentiating elements of the interior design project.

Playing with perspective, seeking a sensation of depth of ﬁeld through modular divisions of unﬁnished circles, the whole of which, seen from the entrance, is reminiscent of the diaphragm of an analogue camera. This invites the visitor to walk through the space, evoking atmospheres of fantasy and dreamlike architecture.

The client thus passes through enveloping spaces that lead them to learn all the secrets of the brand, and even to travel from New York to Lladró’s workshops in Valencia, its only factory in Spain, so that they can delve into its meticulous artisan process.

These geometries create a clean context and promote a sense of visual harmony. This is further enhanced by the chosen colour palete, which includes pastel shades such as sage green in combination with a salmon pink and a sandy tone as a binder. The aim is, above all, to enhance the prominence of the products on display, some of them conceived by designers of the stature of Jaime Hayon, Marcel Wanders or the Mexican Olga Hanono.

Creative director of the multidisciplinary studio that bears her name. She develops a large part of her activity in the field of interior design and architecture. From her studio, she has carried out projects for companies such as Carlsberg Beer, Grohe, Electrolux, Lladró, Otis, VekaIbérica and for the prestigious chefPacoRoncero. Over the course of her career she has coordinated and directed various cultural projects, designing and curating exhibitions for organizations such as FundaciónTelefónica and Fundación La Caixa.

