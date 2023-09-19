Lasvit presents special gold edition of Herbarium

Nature inspired glass installation by Lasvit illuminates the three-star Michelin restaurant The Sketch in London.

The Sketch, one of the gems of London’s gastro scene where art is not only served on the plate but also part of the interior, has become the new home for the installation “Herbarium,” unveiled today by Lasvit.

Coinciding with the onset of the London Design Festival, diners and art aficionados alike can marvel at the installation housed within “The Glade,” a section of the restaurant that transports visitors to a fairytale forest setting. Adorned with hand-painted velvet furniture, carved wood, mirrored accents, and artisanal wallpaper, The Glade sets the stage for “Herbarium” to shine. The installation will be on view until 16 October 2023.

Using an avant-garde glassmaking technique, Lasvit’s “Herbarium” captures the essence of nature in a timeless manner.

Molten glass flows over dried flora, converting them to ash yet immortalizing their impressions on the glass surface. These glassworks, also available with gold detailing as seen in The Sketch, allow clientele to customize this iconic design for various spaces.

“Our glassworks are surrounded by wild nature. In this countryside, we can find the roots of glassmaking as well as Lasvit.What we wanted to do in Herbarium was to capture this wilderness so anyone can take home a piece of this landscape, a piece of the Bohemian meadow as well as a piece of nature frozen in glass,” says designer Mária Čulenová. Čulenová, alongside Petra Junová and Štěpán Gudev, has conceptualized this installation.

The Glade now showcases “Herbarium” spanning 4×6 metres, comprised of 240 externally lit, gilded glass components, harmonizing seamlessly with its enchanting surroundings. Mária Čulenová and her Czech team accomplished this intricate installation in a mere 10 hours overnight, ensuring The Sketch could unveil this masterpiece by 10 am the following day.

The installation is part of Crafted Wonder – an exhibition exploring the creative synergy between three prominent design entities: La Manufacture Cogolin, Lasvit, and Julian Carter Design.

Photos credit Mark Cocksedge