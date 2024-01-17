Rawrow’s World Wide (Seoul) flagship store

Interior design studio Disitte planned and designed the Myeongdong flagship store, the second outlet of Rawrow’s World Wide (Seoul) series.

As travel resumed post-COVID-19 pandemic, Myeongdong’s streets, once quiet, began bustling with international tourists. A store in Myeongdong, the heart of tourism in South Korea, selling items like luggage, clothing, eyewear, and various other products became essential.

The primary concept of the World Wide (Seoul) store design revolves around ‘movement’ and ‘change’.

To embody ‘movement’, designers incorporated straight lines in the lighting and wheels on all fixtures, drawing inspiration from the Korean traditional vehicle ‘Gyeongungi‘ as a key element in the store. The concept of ‘change’ is reflected in the modular design of the store’s fixtures, using easily accessible materials like pipes and aluminum profiles. These fixtures are adaptable, changing with the displayed products.

The design for the Myeongdong flagship store of World Wide (Seoul) was driven by the hope that it would deepen foreigners’ understanding of Korean culture and instill pride in Koreans about their cultural heritage.

Location Myeongdong, Seoul

Design firm Disitte

Photos courtesy Tacit