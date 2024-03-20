The Longevity SPA at the Portrait Milan Hotel – the first luxury SPA in Black & White

The Longevity Suite, the most advanced network of Biohacking and Anti-age City Clinics in Europe, has created its first fully customized SPA characterized by white and black minimalism, contemporary, elegant, and sophisticated.

Located in Milan’s fashion district, the iconic Portrait Hotel, a prestigious 5-star property of the Lungarno Group, hosts The Longevity SPA in an exceptional architectural and monumental context.

The project, curated by the B+Architects studio, enhances the image of The Longevity Suite in the luxury sector, fully respecting the historic building, with an in-depth search for materials and completely customized finishes.

Access to the SPA, occupying 700 square meters in the oldest part of the building, is from the charming “Piazza del Quadrilatero,” a serene oasis framed by a sixteenth century portico. The main objective, besides harmoniously integrating into the context, was to find a new design language, made of geometries, proportions, and materials, to represent the brand image, characterized by recognizable curvilinear forms and a minimal mood. Every detail was carefully crafted by the architects in synergy with the Longevity team, giving life to an innovative SPA where high-tech merges with a holistic vision, in a space that rejuvenates the body and mind.

The SPA reception welcomes guests in a cozy and relaxing environment, bright but not intrusive, where tones of white prevail in precious materials. The walls are characterized by coverings in large slabs of Rhino White marble, candid and sparkling, with a particular ribbed processing and tone-on-tone veining. The floor, in white seminato, was crafted on-site by a historic Milanese company and consists of precious Lasa marble pebbles, emphasized by the glossy finish.

The curvilinear ceiling connects the reception spaces; large surfaces in gray mirror amplify and proportion the volumes.

A high-resolution monitor, recessed into the marble cladding, presents The Longevity Spa lifestyle, evoking the essence of the offered treatments.

Background music and a gently enveloping exclusive scent complete the multisensory experience.

The iconic Cassina leather chairs are paired with custom cushions and poufs designed by B+Architects and decorated with The Longevity SPA logo. The reception desk, designed in every detail, features precious finishes and total integration of technological parts. It has a seating area where guests can comfortably sit for personalized consultations and information on the various services offered

From the reception, guests access the other areas of the SPA through a path characterized by dark floors and ceilings, soberly enhanced by white walls finished with hand-applied spatula lime by specialized artisans. Special niches, with particular luminous surfaces, display the most exclusive products. The atmosphere is enveloping and relaxed. The “total black” floor, made from a composite of marble fragments created through a highly eco-sustainable production cycle, demonstrates Longevity’s great attention to environmental conservation themes.

The fitness area, dedicated to sports and physical performance, is structured in two areas and designed to guarantee maximum comfort. A special soundproofed technical floor, dark ceilings, mirrors, and iconic textures of The Longevity SPA create a dynamic and energizing space. The partnership with Technogym, a leader in the sector, involves the inclusion of state-of-the-art machines with exclusive circuits that guarantee a complete and interactive workout.

The SPA changing rooms, furnished with a particular semi-glossy dark wood, present an enveloping and sophisticated atmosphere. The sinks are carved from a single block of the same black material used for flooring and wall coverings. In the showers, black alternates with white and satin gray glass with high-quality black faucets and accessories. In the ladies’ dressing room, a makeup area overlooking a small zen garden has been included, equipped with dedicated mirrors, personalized seating, accessories, and everything necessary for a top-notch experience.

The SPA includes an oval-shaped relaxation area, featuring a special curvilinear black wood and crystal furniture dedicated to herbal teas, dried fruits, and water, among which stands out as a decorative element an iconic Venini vase in glossy black tones.

A collection of thematic books on longevity is available to guests, with a clear link to the recently developed “the longevity kitchen” world by the group. A sinuous sofa in textured white fabric follows the perimeter of the room; designed by B+Architects and crafted by expert Italian artisans, it includes embroidered decorative motifs that recall The Longevity SPA logo. The walls are finished with a special custom-textured fiberglass with a curvilinear decoration that recalls the iconic hourglass shapes of the brand. The glossy finish makes it precious and innovative, as well as providing protection and hygiene. The same material has been used inside all treatment cabins.

The SPA has three cabins dedicated to different types of treatments, a suite for couples’ treatments, and a cryo-suite, always a flagship of Longevity treatments. The access path to the cabins is made suggestive by the black shiny metal ceiling with wavy finish and by the particular reflections of blue light that emphasize the spatula lime textured treatment of the walls.

In each environment, a special perimeter lighting system allows the creation of different scenarios depending on the treatment. In particular, the SPA offers Biohacking protocols and exclusive rituals related to “blue zones” (Blue Zones Signature Rituals); the project allows the creation of immersive and multisensory atmospheres dedicated to specific experiences.

The suite, of ample dimensions, also prepared for couple treatments, is equipped with Starpool equipment a private bathroom, a luxurious sensory shower. An important plus is the direct access to the beautiful swimming pool, located under the ancient vaults and to the wet area designed by architect Michele Bonan in line with the hotel’s design. The SPA project developed by B+Architects in constant synergy with the Bonan studio has given rise to a harmonious and respectful result of the architectural peculiarities of the building.

