“Milan good luck!” the wish from a “sold out” SICAM

As the great furniture fair in Milan is about to begin, the preparatory work is being laid in Pordenone for an excellent new edition of SICAM, the show dedicated to semi-finished products, supplies, and accessories for the furnishing industry, which will be held next October 15th-18th.

Just a few more days and in the stands and streets of Milan it will be possible to see and touch the ideas, mechanisms, decorations, and surfaces presented last October in Pordenone and that today appear in the most beautiful kitchens, tables, cabinets and furniture that will delight all the enthusiasts and lovers of “beautiful design”, who have arrived in Milan from all over the world.

A ritual that repeats itself every year and that also next October will see gathered at SICAM 2024 all the most important names of furniture supplies. All available space has long been sold: just under 20 thousand net square meters of exhibition space, thanks to the expansion of hall 5 – already used in the 2023 edition – and the additional space recovered in the area adjacent to hall 8.

“An intervention that has allowed us not only to welcome some companies that had remained on the waiting list, but also to be able to have an even more rational exhibition center, in which we can design easier and more effective visiting routes,” commented Carolina Giobbi, SICAM’s marketing and communications manager.

More than 496 stands (direct exhibitors) will animate SICAM 2024, 68% of which represent “Made in Italy” and 32% confirm the great internationality that the show has always been able to boast even on the exhibitor front. After the Italian contingent is confirmed the German group, followed by Turkey, Austria, Spain and gradually by the other foreign countries that will be present at the event.

“The numbers comfort us and tell in a very concrete way the value of the only Italian exhibition event dedicated world of furniture supplies,” continued Carolina Giobbi. “A reconfirmation rate of more than 90 percent and a waiting list to which we unfortunately cannot give satisfaction we believe are the best way to confirm the good shape of the exhibition.”

“A satisfaction we wanted to find a way to make the great world of design participate to as it celebrates one of its most exciting moments in Milan: we will also be there, to greet the many of SICAM’s protagonists!” the SICAM communications manager then concluded.