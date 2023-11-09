Sicam 2023 numbers and statistics

Figures of the last edition confirm the role of the event dedicated to furniture industry supplies in the international exhibition scenario.

More than 40 thousand square meters, including 18,420 net exhibition space; 653 exhibitors, 32% from 34 countries; 8,912 visiting companies, with an average attendance of 1.39 days, 31% of which came to Pordenone from 112 countries. Of these, 75% were from Europe, 16% came from Asia, 5% from the Americas, 3% from Africa and 1% even from faraway Oceania.

These, in a nutshell, are the figures that allow SICAM to turn off the spotlight of the 14th edition of the eventwith satisfaction, held in Pordenone last October 17th – 20th. Data that once again confirm what is experienced by exhibitors and visitors as an incontrovertible truth: SICAM – the International Exhibition of Components, Accessories and Semi-finished Products for the Furniture Industry – is a must-attend event. In fact, the show has always been able to add to the value expressed by the realities that choose to exhibit there and by the many decision makers who visit it, all those services, attentions and special features that make it an exhibition content of excellence.

OFFER AND DEMAND

An event that, as the data show, gathers first and foremost the best of the “made in Italy” offer, which has always been a worldwide reference, strengthened by the presence of more than 200 exhibitors from abroad, including the giants of hardware, decorative, and materials.

A dynamic that is repeated on the visitor’s front: strong presence of operators from all over Europe – with Germany leading the ranking of visiting foreign countries (followed by Spain, Croatia, Slovenia and Poland in the very first positions) – and really “important” return to Pordenone of visitors from Asia, especially – in order – from China, India, South Korea and Japan.

In contraction, as was logical to expect, are arrivals from Israel and more generally from the Middle East area; while visitors from Russia and the states of the old Russian confederation are on the rise, despite the continuing dramatic situation. More than positive trends also for the arrivals of operators from the United States, an area that has always been very attentive to the Italian and European offer of materials and solutions for the production of furniture and furnishings, and from Africa, which-although absolute numbers are still low-shows the dynamism of a continent in which many see an “interesting future” for the furniture industry as well.Needless to emphasize the large turnout of Italian insiders, who arrived at SICAM from all regions, with origins from the furniture districts–Brianza, Triveneto, Marche–in the foreground.

THE VISITOR

The data collected during the last edition of SICAM draw the outlines of another scenario of great interest regarding the “quality” of visitors. In fact, the largest portion is represented by the “owner/ceo”, with functions related to sales and general management in the very first positions. “SICAM is undoubtedly a fair where direct and qualified contact between people is a value,” commented Carolina Giobbi, marketing and communications manager. “The vast majority of visitors are high-profile, certainly attracted by the formula we have developed but above all by the opportunity to meet the entire world of furniture supply and a lot of their customers. An opportunity that allows, with a limited investment, to be every twelve months in the heart of the business of a sector in which it is essential never to lose sight of the novelty, those new solutions from which very often projects and ideas are born.”

A COMMUNITY

SICAM therefore once again confirms all the peculiarities that have decreed its success, first and foremost the desire to be a space conceived and realized to guarantee the maximum effectiveness of the relationship between exhibitor and visitor: an easy fair, a “package” that includes all the services necessary to make sure that in the stands, in the aisles but also outside the fair, in the Pordenone evenings, there is a way to dialogue, understand, compare, choose.

An “easy and light”, absolutely “b2b” fair, which is repeated every year with a format that on the one hand allows us to grasp the continuous evolution that distinguishes the offer, and on the other creates the right setting for meetings in an absolutely relaxed and serene atmosphere.

“Our feeling is that from year to year around SICAM and in SICAM a kind of community grows and finds its values shared: a “comfortable” platform in which it is easy to meet everything that is new and the people who are the creators of it,” concluded Carolina Giobbi. “This year in the booths we all breathed an atmosphere of great curiosity, a “desire to do” and to understand what were the opportunities to focus on in view of the appointments with the kitchen sector in next April, perhaps the type of furniture that in SICAM finds the most stimulating environment. I like to point out that this year we again received confirmations of participation for the next edition, scheduled for October 2024, even before SICAM 2023 closed its gates. We are proud of this, but we are also extremely focused on maintaining the high level of quality and service we have built with exhibitors and visitors, a commitment in which the new hall 5 has played a major role, providing us with new spaces to manage the entire layout with greater linearity.”

The appointment with the 15th edition of SICAM is set for October 15th-18th, 2024.