Shenzhen has transformed from a small fishing village to an international city due to the rapid development. Its unique marine culture has gradually turned small fishing boats into cruise ships and yachts. As a result, “boat” has become one of the local cultural labels, and been, at the same time, a microcosm of the city’s development of the past few decades, which was internalized into the inspiration by say architects, and brought into the connection of nice rice in Shenzhen with the cultural emotion generated by “boad”.