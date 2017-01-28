Green Room brings fashion jewellery and luxury together for boutique.Goldsmiths

Aurum Holdings launched its new boutique.Goldsmiths concept, designed by Green Room, in six prime retail destinations across the UK.



The design puts younger, trend-driven consumers centre stage, giving them an aspirational and glamorous retail experience. The space is inviting modernised and bridges the gap between fashion and luxury.

The boutique.Goldsmiths design embodies the monochrome colour palette and glossy aesthetic of the re-brand. The interior took reference from world leading high-end boutiques and replicated the feeling of elegance.

The growing male interest in lifestyle accessories and insights into how couples shop together also helped form the rationale behind the repositioning: to be modern, inclusive and gender neutral. Mike Roberts, Chief Creative Officer at Green Room comments “Our redesign of the trend-driven, fashion jewellery boutique.Goldsmiths is stylish, luxurious and works to seed a love of watch and jewellery purchasing amongst a younger target audience.” boutique.Goldsmiths provides an interior in which collections from brands such as Swarovski, Michael Kors and Olivia Burton can shine.

Each brand is designated an area in which they can be distinct while also being enveloped within the smooth overall experience of the boutiqueLa boutique che si ispira alle più pregevoli gioiellerie del mondo, presenta un design giocato sui toni del bianco e del nero, in armonia con la luminosità delle collezioni proposte, ed appare alquanto moderna, elegante ed invitante nella sua abbondante scelta di prodotti di lusso.



To accommodate different brands side-by-side, a flexible, modular layout with distinctive lighting has been designed. The free-standing bespoke display cases also enable brands to be relocated in-store with ease, supporting flexible content curation around new releases or latest trends.

The jewellery and watch collections displayed in boutique.Goldsmiths do not carry a luxury price tag, but the experience that browsing customers enjoy is opulent and premium, while simultaneously being informal and laid-back due to the friendly sales culture and excellent service.

Green Room is an award-winning brand and retail design consultancy founded in 2001, with studios in Amsterdam, Birmingham and London. As a collective of creative and craftsmen, of radicals and realists, they believe there is always a better way of doing things. Green Room set out to create and deliver amazing ideas that are big, bold and based in reality.

Is an exciting and innovative store environment that challenges every existing model in the jewellery sector, pushing the boundaries of traditional jewellery and watch retailing like never before in the UK. Targeting a trend focused audience boutique.Goldsmiths embraces cutting edge fashion products and draws upon fashion retail principles to offer a truly unique, interactive customer experience.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.136 ©