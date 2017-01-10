Joyful collection by Tonalite is characterized by maximum emphasis on color, intensity and brightness: a palette of colors alive, bright and joyful derived from the study of colors of nature, especially the tropical ones.

The nuances are avocado, lime, papaya, mango, and the colors of the Caribbean Sea. The 13 colors, available in 10×20 and 10×40 size, create a range of coverings for interior able to characterize any environment.

Tonalite’s products have been designed to be a medium by which creativity can come to life. The Tonalite products have been conceived with in mind a wide range of colours and with a complementary and versatile variety of shapes and special trims. This enhances Tonalite’s design-oriented culture in which matter is seen as a mean to reinvent space.

www.tonalite.it

