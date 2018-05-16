Lumberjack Concept by CBTE Architecture Istanbul, Turkey.

Modern touch on an establish brand.

The showroom concept having a history of 73 years and being a strong representative of the Flo’s in the global arena, has been designed by CBTE Architecture.



In a world where environmental and technological developments are rapidly evolving, Lumberjack follows the principle that people and products can live together in harmony and kept the same principle in its products, becoming a symbol of comfortable and durable shoes.

In the showroom designed by CBTE Architecture, four different areas for Lumberjack’s product categories of UrbaNature, Outdoor, Sport, and Junior have been created. Material and texture selection and styles reflect the unique characteristic associated with each category.



The UrbaNature concept, utilizing the solidity and functionality of the products that are designed for the outdoor for daily usage, emphasizes the abstract building figures and slogans. Determining the stand spacing and continuing to the ceiling to cover the space, the wooden beams are a symbol of nature. While an area was created with a brick wall and plaster for the outdoor, the inspiration for the street fashion was to use graffitis.



The middle of the showroom was kept empty for those, who examined the products to move freely, while the displays were exhibited on the walls. The tables located in the central area and addressed with pendant lighting are defined as work areas for groups to examine the products in their respective areas.

Interior Design CBTE Architecture

Location Istanbul / Turkey

Area 227 sqm

Photos courtesy Gürkan Akay

CBTE Architecture, founded by Architect Çağdaş Belen and Master Architect Tanem Eren Belen, create various scaled architecture and interior architecture projects and gives service to employers in different sectors. CBTE Architecture producing projects related with merchandising mostly in retail sector as well as realizing the checks of projects in order to gain maximum quality, also it has architecture and interior architecture projects for different uses such as restaurants, residences, offices, health centers.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.144 ©