Dalziel & Pow Creates Bespoke Graphics for the ‘Hidden Extrovert’ Primark Valencia

Local visual culture has inspired the concept for Primark’s flagship in Valencia, Spain.

UK experience agency Dalziel & Pow drew on the city’s vibrant street art for inspiration. From an outdoor gallery (where walls, doorways and entire buildings have been transformed into works of remarkable beauty and ingenuity) to the urban typography and also the architecture that sees traditional patterned tiles and hand-painted street signs existing alongside peeling layers of posters.

The in-store graphics, capture the spirit of the city and form an expressive backdrop for visual merchandising.



One standout feature is the fly-poster window treatment in Primark’s brand colour Aqua (‘flyposting’ referring to the guerrilla marketing tactic of pasting advertising or flyers in illegal places). Its richly layered, concertina effect presents different visuals depending on the viewer’s direction of approach and creates a truly architectural brand statement.

Bespoke illustrated city maps have become a signature feature in D&P’s long-running partnership with Primark, and the Valencia version has a strong, graphic style that complements the fly-poster concept and illustrative style.

On the atrium wall, a huge keyline illustration of city landmarks becomes a backdrop for more colourful super scale posters and Valencia-inspired typography is used to communicate key Primark brand statements.



From the tongue-in-cheek murals by Spanish visual artist Escif, to Raquel Rodrigo’s floral embroidery that adorns buildings, the city’s underground art scene provided rich, locally relevant inspiration.

The graphic palette evolved from the ‘the hidden extrovert’ concept that references the store’s out-of-the-way location – reached via various passageways – and the fact that it’s a modern building nestled among historical architecture.

It adds another exciting element to Primark Valencia’s customer experience, building on the store’s success and popularity since opening its doors in June 2018.