TRILL Collection Raffaello Galiotto Design

Elemental in its shapes, light in weight and measured in its dimensions, comfortable and versatile. TRILL is a collection of seats comprising a chair with armrests, one without armrests and a stool in fibre-glass resin with a harmoniously sculptural appearance expressed through striking yet simple silhouettes and a timeless design.

Inspired by the typical formal languages of materials such as metal (in the characteristic Tshaped profile of the metal section bars) and wood (in the specific flatness of the wooden panels), TRILL skilfully combines both inspirations through unexpected and sophisticated rounded connecting solutions.

Extreme attention has been paid to ergonomic design and comfort, which are priorities in this collection as in the entire Nardi product range, always keen on achieving well-being for furniture users. There is an extensive range of colours to choose from white, dove gray, anthracite, mustard, and the unprecedented tobacco, agave and teal, all in matt finish.

TRILL is completely Made in Italy, from concept design to the creation of moulds and end production, resistant to atmospheric agents, easily cleaning, and 100% recyclable.

NARDI

Nardi has always promoted the merger of original design with cutting-edge technology, quality teamed with functionality, the promotion of total Made in Italy products and environmental friendliness that is achieved thanks to the total recyclability of its products and the re-use of production waste.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.146 ©