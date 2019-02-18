LOUIS XIII Boutique – Xi’an City, Shaanxi Province, China.

Designed by RDAI Architects, the LOUIS XIII Boutique is a skilful mix of luxury and elegance, design, digital technology and customised lighting, thus appealing to all senses.

The boutique is located in XI’AN SKP – the ultimate luxury shopping mall – an elegant addition to the store in Beijing and Harrods, London.



RDAI ’s design concept for the boutique reveals the notion of concentration and invites clients on a passage through time. It starts with the Grande Champagne terroir, home to the best cru of the Cognac region that produces the eaux-de-vie that will mature into LOUIS XIII, to create an intense wave of aromas and flavours.

From the chalky soil to the vine, the hand of the cellar master and the century-old oak casks, the singularity of LOUIS XIII is expressed in each material and every step. The closer you come to the heart of the boutique, the more luxurious the environment, culminating in a private Eternity Room, reserved for previews of exclusive limited editions and intimate conversations with visiting luminaries from all corners of the world.

To accompany clients on this journey into the heart of cognac, the boutique features a stunning centrepiece, The Century Wheel, a circle of light which, when the hand approaches, travels through Time, the history of LOUIS XIII.

An achievement of a lifetime, of generations of cellar masters, the maturation process is portrayed in the rich coloured hues of cognac illuminated by the 1,200 lights around the walls, offering a lyrical and sensorial experience of time.

Photos courtesy ©Ken Shieh