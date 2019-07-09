BISAZZA Milan Flagship Store.

Bisazza unveils its new flagship store at via Solferino 22, in Milan, in the heart of the Brera district.

The large windows of the new 200 sqm corner location provide visibility from two streets. Here all of the Bisazza collections are on display: Mosaico, Cementiles, Wood and Marmo.

The natural hues of the Bisazza Wood line of parquet floors and the warm colors on the walls create an elegant and welcoming ambiance, enhanced by three magnificent columns decorated with gold mosaic tiles.

Star of the preview is the Pebbles collection, designed by Marcel Wanders, a new limited edition line of coffee tables crafted to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the partnership between the company and the Dutch designer.

The new Pebbles collection vibrantly blends Wanders’ unmistakable style and Dutch decorative tradition, narrated in contemporary language. In an elaborate interplay of textures, brilliantly-colored flowers –scarlet, Delft-blue, peach pink and gold– open impetuously on the sinuous surfaces of each coffee table.

Each piece is made entirely by hand by the master mosaicists of the Bisazza Atelier– combining the glass mosaic tesserae and gold tiles in the ancient opus tessellatum manner; the kind of savoir-faire that has consistently been the hallmark of the brand’s identity.

“When thinking about our 15-year friendship and collaboration with Bisazza, the word that comes to mind is ‘surprising’. Bisazza’s affinity for beauty with just the right amount of innovation is in perfect alignment with our goal of uplifting the human spirit and bringing the human touch back to design. Together, we make the world less boring.” – Marcel Wanders

Pebbles Collection, Bisazza Limited Edition. Design by Marcel Wanders.

Coffee table covered in hand-cut gold and glass Bisazza mosaic tiles in the traditional opus tessellatum technique. Available in 14 different patterns and in 2 freeform shapes, large and small. Bisazza Limited Edition series.

by