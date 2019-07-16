MICHAEL KORS Boutique London.

The boutique is located within a Georgian townhouse, in a six-floor space which draws influence from Kors’ own private homes in New York and Florida.

The new Michael Kors Collection boutique uses a simple warm palette in a mix of materials such as black steel and raw concrete, Calacatta marble and oxidized maple.

The flooring systems combine unconventionally minimal colors and materials providing a visual continuity. While the ground floor presents wood floorings, concrete walls and marble shelving system, the first floor overturns the perspective with wooden ceilings, concrete floors and marble walls.

Indoor and outdoor of the boutique are reminiscences of London roots, thanks to the classical Georgian façade, antique brass, the decors and the original fireplaces. The ground floor presents large shop windows to zoom into the interior layout.



The palette of grey, white, black and brass is the suitable background of leatherwear collections and accessories. The first floor presents the ready to ready to wear and footwear Michael Kors Collections; the second floor serves menswear in a living room with soft ivory shearling sofas mixed with dark marble finishing along the walls. Over the third floor a VIP Salon offers a discreet space for wealthy customers and celebrities.

MICHAEL KORS, OLD BOND STREET, LONDON

Architecture and Interior Design MICHAEL KORS

Architectural Commitment and ArtDirection NOMADE Architettura And Interior Design

Contractor AID FITTERS

Custom Millwork EFFEARREDI

Construction and Strutural Engineering PGS Ingegneria Studio Associato

Art pieces consulting PAMELA MEECH

Area 350 sqm

by AN shopfitting magazine no.151 ©