Hitzig Militello Arquitectos designed the MALITA Bar in Buenos Aires.

The project was conceived from the beginning through the concept of American dinner reversioned through the feminine empowerment in aesthetic and artistic code of Quentín Tarantino’s films.

Their tones in pink and purple are part of the imaginary Pulp fiction (not the original) but the version ” Tarantinesque “. From this imaginary we take elements such as the motorcycle exhaust pipes also represented in front of the bar, as light supports.

In the bar the metallic frames create a modulation that gives support to a re-interpretation of the wooden american shutters, an essential reference for dinner.

The graphic always applied in code” girl power”, but crossed by a cosmic and galactic aesthetics, whose dialogues refer to a “millennial slang”.

Location

Avenida del Libertador 3883 Arco 3 y 4 – Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires

Concept Design Hitzig Militello Arquitectos

Project Team Construction Documents Arch. Julieta Setton, Construction Manager Arch. Marcela Bernat

Area Ground Floor 90 sqm – Garden 136 sqm

General Contractor MC construcciones

Renders Arch. Juan Ignacio Rosales

Photos courtesy Federico Kulekdjian

Consultants

Estudio HMA, Melisa Rivas (Estudio Nuar), Manuela Ventura (Estudio Nuar) Crista Bernasconi