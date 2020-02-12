Hitzig Militello Arquitectos designed the MALITA Bar in Buenos Aires.

The project was conceived from the beginning through the concept of American dinner reversioned through the feminine empowerment in aesthetic and artistic code of Quentín Tarantino’s films.
Their tones in pink and purple are part of the imaginary Pulp fiction (not the original) but the version ” Tarantinesque “. From this imaginary we take elements such as the motorcycle exhaust pipes also represented in front of the bar, as light supports.
In the bar the metallic frames create a modulation that gives support to a re-interpretation of the wooden american shutters, an essential reference for dinner.
The graphic always applied in code” girl power”, but crossed by a cosmic and galactic aesthetics, whose dialogues refer to a “millennial slang”.
Location
Avenida del Libertador 3883 Arco 3 y 4 – Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Concept Design Hitzig Militello Arquitectos
Project Team Construction Documents Arch. Julieta Setton, Construction Manager Arch. Marcela Bernat
Area Ground Floor 90 sqm – Garden 136 sqm
General Contractor MC construcciones
Renders Arch. Juan Ignacio Rosales
Photos courtesy Federico Kulekdjian
Consultants
Estudio HMA, Melisa Rivas (Estudio Nuar), Manuela Ventura (Estudio Nuar) Crista Bernasconi