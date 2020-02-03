PIUR RESTAURANT Valencia.

Spanish Firm Masquespacio presents the last project they designed for Piur, a restaurant chain from Valencia specialized in pizzas.

The developed project starts with the previous investigation of Piur’s brand strategy and the values expressed by the client from which honesty, the use of a fresh product and a concept inspired by the Valencian origin of its founders can be highlighted.



Another important fact transmitted by the client is that the visitors of Piur are persons that desire to have a moment of joy together with their family or friends. Thereby, the design first of all seeks to find a concept that could connect with the Valencian origins of Piur’s founders and, at the same time, could work as an attraction point for the restaurant visitors. Ana Hernández, creative director from Masquespacio, say: “We decided to pay a tribute to one of the most important buildings of our city”.

With the Central Market not only one of Valencia’s most relevant examples of Art Nouveau was chosen, but also the best place for the ones in search of a natural product of major quality.

Getting back to the design it is possible to recognize clearly the emblematic ornaments from the Central Market’s façade through the wide variety of lights that create personalized corners and give the users the opportunity to live a new experience every time they visit Piur: from a romantic dinner for two to a relaxed lunch with the whole family. On the other hand materials that remind to nature like wood and terracota tiles were used.

The color palette equally is a reference to earth, next to a touch of red that symbolizes the color of the tomato as one of the main ingredients used to prepare a pizza. Last but not least, the venue of 500 sqm is developed to offer the consumer a different stage every time he visits Piur, making him live a unique moment that disconnects him from his daily routine, with a bit of comfort that reminds him to its own home.



Client Piur

Location Valencia

Design Masquespacio

Area 500 sqm

Photos courtesy Luis Beltran

Suppliers and materials

Engineering Eva Marco

Contractor Perpendicular

Bespoke Furniture Design Masquespacio

Bespoke Lighting Design Masquespacio

Tiles Vicente Camps

Microcement Cement Design

Chairs Sancal

