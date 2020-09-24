P.Y.E Optics Store R10 St. Petersburg by Facultative Works

Placed at Rubinsteina Street no.10, is the first P.Y.E’s optic store with optometrist’s office.

The optometrist’s office implies contact with the eyes, not only figuratively, but also literally. One of the main tasks was to create a sense of sterility, but with a friendly atmosphere. All furniture, lighting (except track lights) and retail equipment were designed and manufactured specifically for this store.

The retail space

The ceiling with built-in lighting, panels, shelves, and mirrors are joined together without gaps, forming a single capsule-like design. The circular luminaires on the ceiling were inspired by Alvar Aalto’s skylights and resemble optical lenses in the shape. The central element of the retail space is the bright orange florarium with plants, taken from the Botanical Garden of Peter the Great, one of the oldest botanical gardens in Russia.

The reception room

The custom yellow doorknob, blue sofa, and technical unit resemble the interiors of Russian public transport. The patient expects an optometrist’s visit as if he was waiting for his bus stop. The unit built into the wall consists of the niche for reusable shoe covers, interchangeable plates for the doctor’s name, a panel for chargers and shelves for magazines. The custom lamp above the door is a small copy of the shelves for glasses from the retail space. The color of the lamp signals the visitor if optometrist’s cabinet is occupied or vacant.

Doctor’s office

The table at the sink with a wall lamp, a mirror, and a napkin holder is a special hygienic corner where the patient can take off/put on his contact lenses. Some stages of an ophthalmological examination imply a complete lack of light in the room. That’s why there are switches on the doctor’s table that controls all the lighting in the office and in the reception room. Their appearance was inspired by the design of control panel elements, which can often be found at various technical facilities such as power stations, civil and military aviation. Natural light from the windows shutting down by the soft sliding partition made of medical artificial leather. The same material is used to make medical screens.

Photos courtesy Dmitrii Tsyrenshchikov (key shots), Aleksei Galkin (Close-ups)

