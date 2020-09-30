MYKITA shop Munich

Mykita opens its newest shop a stone’s throw away from the popular, high-end shopping district on Maximilianstraße.

Housed in a heritage-listed corner location formerly used as a gallery space, the shop presents the clear design language and handcrafted eyewear collections from Mykita in a welcoming atmosphere where historical elements meet one-off furnishings and modern accents.It is the third shop in Germany for the Berlin-based eyewear brand.

The design breaking with the sleek, minimalist tradition of Mykita shops, the shop design was also a collaborative effort between the brand and local architect office Stephanie Thatenhorst.

Behind the beautifully restored façade of the historical building from 1881, oversized arched windows and doorways continue to set a grand tone for the shop interior, followed up by the use of high-end materials, including marble surfaces, bronze mirrors, glass lights and custom-built furniture pieces from team Thatenhorst.

Mykita’s reduced design language adds modern urban contrast to the classic elegance of the interior, and the primary design element on the shop floor is the signature all-white Mykita Wall, which serves as presentation area for the eyewear collections.

