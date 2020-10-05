Fine porcelain stoneware floors and walls embossed and carved.

Inspired by the equestrian world, Equus is born.

Equus continues the tale of Sartoria, a brand of Terratinta Group that has its roots in the tradition of handmade ceramics, embracing the singularities of semi-artisan techniques and combining them with the innovation of modern technology.

Equus was born from an equestrian inspiration that Sartoria decided to explore and decline in different codifications thanks to the potential of ceramic material.

The collection combines sophisticated geometries with timeless architectural forms to give life to a modern proposal that offers the perfect combination between urban innovation and rural tradition

Presented in a wide range of colours, textures and finishes, this collection of sculpted and embossed walls and floors allows to explore endless laying schemes. The collection is produced in Italy.

Equus proposes three types of surfaces, Field, Hoof and Pavé.

FIELD – 3D effect combined with grooves embedded in the porcelain stoneware body

Field is produced with a special dry pressing technique in customized molds that allow to draw the single piece with thin lines that seep through the porcelain stoneware forming fissures that dig the material creating a gap of 6mm. the handcrafted glazing using special nozzles allows the piece to be perfectly glazed even inside the small grooves.

HOOF – technology allows to develop a sculpted tile combining two different finishes: matt and glossy

Hoof too is created with a “dry” pressing made in an exclusive mold of 12 mm thickness and afterwards engraved with a 7 mm depth ellipse: a considerable difference in height for a porcelain stoneware product. The ellipse repeats the horse’s hoof print and is then glazed and vitrified, using the traditional silk screen printing method typical of artisanal third-firing productions.

PAVÉ – geometric shapes developed on porcelain stoneware

Pavé develops on porcelain stoneware tiles a geometric shape that goes beyond the traditional rectangular or square model. The result is a very characteristic and exclusive frame obtained by dry pressing in the mold.

EQUUS

A collection by Sartoria, brand of Terratinta Group

Design Catherine Braconnier

by