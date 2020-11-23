DIOR Flagship Store Moscow.

The project, which combines modern aesthetics and architectural elements of the XVII century, was implemented under the direction of Moscow management Company Denzo.

Recently renovated the Dior flagship boutique in Stoleshnikov lane presents the facade decorated with historic arched windows that reflect Moscow architecture, but inside, guests are greeted by an interior in the spirit of the brand.

Some of the mood of the Royal Palace is brought by the oak floor and refined decorative wall finishes, including fabric panels with classic Dior ornaments.

The boutique is filled with famous symbols of the fashion house and very well reveals its sophistication and philosophy.

The boutique has been increased and now you can get to the boutique from both Stoleshnikov lane and Petrovka, where the wonderful Dior garden is located. The tour of the brand’s new space should start with the prêt-à-porter zones, then move on to the accessory racks, where the full collection of bags is presented, and perfume shelves. .

To the right of the main entrance is the Dior jewelry and watch salon, which resembles a cozy boudoir of a French woman. The Windows here are a miniature replica of the salon on Avenue Montaigne: decorations are displayed on tiny chairs and sofas. Be sure to pay attention to the modern art objects that adorn the space.

You can find in boutique the large-scale wooden panel Abstraction, made of wood by the modern French artist Etienne Moya. He works in the individual manner using the gasoline saw.

In VIP salon placed sofa and pouf by Christophe Delcourt, marble coffee tables Nazka by Bruno Moinard (famous for his collaboration with Cartier), tables from Paris gallery Negropontes.

Interesting look has a mirror Self Reflect by modern Belgian artist Anton Hendrik Denys placed on the wall behind cashdesk.



The prêt-à-porter room is decorated with a table made of bronze by Thierry Lemaire, a similar table was chosen by the French President’s wife for the interiors of the Elysee Palace. Upholstered furniture in a jewelry room made by Pierre Gonalons.

Coffee tables located in various locations, from designers Osanna Visconti, Fernando Mastrangelo, Reda Amalou, Angelo Mangiarotti, are also worth paying close attention to.

The boutique is equipped with a state-of-the-art climate and lighting control system that allows you to fine-tune the desired parameters using a clear and concise control interface on a tablet.

A special feature of the construction stage this time was the circumstances caused by COVID-19. Denzo company coordinated the work of all suppliers and contractors, taking into account the constantly changing environment and restrictions.

Design Firm Denzo

Location Moscow, Petrovka, 11

Area 600 sqm

The management company Denzo was established in April 2019. Denzo provides boutique design and project management services for luxury Retail market participants. It is authorized and maintains partnerships with manufacturers of jewelry, luxury goods, accessories and clothing.

Among them are Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Chanel and Christian Dior. The company supports the principles of green (eco-friendly) construction, using BREEAM and LEED systems.

Climate and lighting monitoring and management systems (BMS) are being implemented at almost all sites to reduce fixed costs, which ultimately reduces the payback period for investments.

When working with rooms with complex ceiling shapes and limited space for engineering systems, 3D modeling is used.In addition, the company provides services in consultation with local authorities. The Denzo team has extensive experience with boutiques in both shopping centers and street formats, including buildings classified as historical and cultural heritage sites.

