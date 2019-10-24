Boutique Dior Champs-Élysées Paris.

The new boutique opens on the world’s most beautiful boulevard, the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

It occupies a surface of 85 sqm and comprises three levels including the all-inclusive retail world with the latest collections or ready-to-wear, perfumes and accessories.

Located at 127 Avenue Montaigne the flagship store combines audacity, excellence, innovative experiences and architectural virtuosity in a setting that exhibits the most recent collections and the various worlds of the brand; the latest Autumn/winter 2019-2020 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the woman; on the ground floor there is also a space entirely dedicated to footwear.

Inside a dressed wall recalls the store’s exterior of the previous boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne. This shopwindow pays homage to the original and describes a new chapter of its history. Behind the glazed door, the staircase twists and turns like a ribbon, while the walls are Toile de Jouy print upholstered, an eighteenth Cent. classic fabric; this characteristic element, reinterpreted during times by the successors of Christian Dior, further underlines the atmosphere both timeless and contemporary of the place.

The cannage, another emblem of the Maison, which evokes the Napoleon III chairs, on which Christian Dior loved to accommodate his guests during the fashion shows, is reproduced with delicate patterns along with the walls until it reaches the spiral of the staircase. Furthermore, it is in oversize on Versailles parquet, reworked in waxed cement.

The furnishing system designed by Paolo Castelli, Osanna Visconti di Modrone, Philippe Malouin, Dimore Studio and Ramy Fischler is completed with original pieces from the Galleries Negropontes and Nilufar.

An additional space offers a selection of fragrances, accessories and illustrated books; moreover, the Maison presents an exclusive selection of products from the history of Dior, such as embroidery, screen printing, hot or digital prints. Thanks to the internal laboratories, some of these operations can be carried out in a short time; therefore it will be possible to customize accessories, small leather goods and bags.

