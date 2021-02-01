A.Niemeyer flagship store Iguatemi São Paulo

Carolina Maluhy + Partners designs the new store for clothing brand A. Niemeyer in Brazil.

The design aims to reflect life’s most relaxed moments by the sea. With a minimal aesthetic, sustainable materials and sculptural volumes, the space evokes nature and an organic, contemporary boat.

Located in Iguatemi São Paulo, one of the most exclusive shopping malls in the city, A. Niemeyer’s new flagship holiday wear store was created with a strong connection to the brand’s concept. Minimalist and sustainable, it boasts a contemporary style and makes use of raw, recycled materials, inspired by nature, the sand and the sea.

With 150 sqm, the store “opens up” to the outside and draws the publics’ attention along the corridor as both facade and interiors are made of natural certified “freijó” wood (Brazilian walnut).

Simple, minimal lines and sculptural curved volumes compose the large entrance, while part of the facade has “brise soleil” (sun breaker) design, enabling a glimpse of the interior.

Inside, one has the sensation of being on a boat, with “freijó” wood setting the ambiance, whether on the walls or columns.

The centerpiece is a two volume curved table, custom made of “freijó”. Clothes racks consist of natural nautical ropes with corten steel fittings influenced by the ironwork commonly found on ships. Rustic terrazzo floors and pure linen curtains relate to sand and a contemporary ceiling paper pendant light stands out evoking the clouds above.

Carolina Maluhy + Partners is based in São Paulo and London, and was founded in 2005. The studio has done several residential and commercial projects such as Wood Temple, Shopping Mall at Fazenda Boa Vista, fashion flagships such as Cris Barros, A.Niemeyer, Alexandre Birman, and other important Brazilian brands

Photos courtesy Ilana Bessler

by