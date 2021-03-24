Striking and immersive new Paris flagship for Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger has reopened their main Paris flagship on 43 Boulevard des Capucine, an area boasting an enticing blend of both local and international retailers, as well as food emporiums and top-notch restaurants.

The forward-thinking fashion brand views their physical stores as living and evolving assets, that adapt to meet the changing needs of consumers, in order to consistently deliver innovative and fully immersive experiences.

As such, the new 940-square-meter store features a series of digital touchpoints that merge the physical and virtual realms of retail.

Exciting digital features include an Endless Aisle touchscreen installation, which allows customers to browse and order from a huge selection product online. A Style Scanner helps consumers create their desired look by scanning their favourite piece and suggesting recommendations on-screen that compliment it. The store also includes a new Smart Fitting Room, which is the first of its kind in France.

It recognises items brought into the fitting room through RFID tracking; and suggests complimentary products that can be ordered directly from Tommy.com. An enhanced customisation desk near the entrance of the store offers consumers an engaging experience to personalise their items.

The 19th century two-story building that houses the store was formerly a bank and underwent a sensitive redesign to retain some of the original architectural elements that in fact compliment and enhance numerous new custom features.

Columns have a painted glass cladding in navy for menswear and in red for women’s, which serve to deliver an identifiable and eye-catching map to the various areas of the store. This identity continues in the fitting rooms, with the men’s fitting room area being completely fitted out with navy carpets, walls and ceilings. The same applies to the women’s but this is executed in a rich red colour.

Metal mesh curtains suspended from the store ceiling provide a more vertical element to the space and help to soften the look and feel of the ceiling design. The herringbone light oak floors have been re-finished and provide warmth and focal variety. The staircase has been re-clad in a high gloss red, which has transformed it into an eye-catching focal point. A People’s Place bar is located at the back of the store, which helps to drive customer flow across the entire area.

rpa:group enjoys a long-standing creative partnership with Tommy Hilfiger, working with their concept team and the project management team to deliver numerous projects across the globe. For the Paris flagship, our architects worked with Tommy Hilfiger to develop the detailed design, that would ensure that the interior is a true reflection of the iconic and engaging brand and to deliver a unique customer experience.