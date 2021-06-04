Medusa Arcade – New Versace Store in Paris

Versace has opened a new flagship store on Rue Saint Honoré in Paris, designed by Gwenael Nicolas, Curiosity.

The new store concept is an expression of Versace visionary art of creating fashion, a space that becomes the canvas for the collections and Versace’s DNA expression. The strong feature of the space is a crafted glass ceiling elaborated from Versace’s famous Baroque motif.

The collections are displayed in a series of “tableaux” mindfully placed around the space, sequencing discovery of the different aspects of the brand. As you walk through the arcade, you will encounter series of “life paintings” created by the different collections.

The iconic chandelier crafted in solid glass by master glass maker Vistosi guides the customer throughout the store. The reflections and refractions of the glass confer a magical effect of timeless beauty and excellence.



In a surprised move, the space is created with a very pristine palette of materials: white and grey selection of marble by Margraf and the fluted walls in different patterns are a reminiscence of Gianni Versace residence, re-interpreted in a neutral manner.

Three floors are connected by sculptural stairs crafted in marble and brass. The large ground floor is dedicated to accessories, the first floor to women’s fashion with a salon for shoes and haute couture, the basement for men’s collection.

Dedicated modern art pieces were commissioned for the store, interpreting the power and the visual magic of iconic Medusa head. The dialogue between classic complements and the modern abstract art is what completes the design concept.

Project Versace Flagship

Location Paris

Design Curiosity

Area 427 sqm

Photos courtesy Alessandra Chemollo

