Inside the old town centre of Palermo the design Agency Alva Architetti projects the interior and the branding of the ParaPharmacy della Marina.

The presence of a sloping wall that gives irregularity to the space, has suggested the use of custom-made furniture. A 15 m. long shelving unit unifies the exhibition space and redefines the perimeter.

In addition to the architectural project, ALVA Architetti coordinated the parapharmacy branding strategy, in order to pursue a coherent aesthetic in line with the client’s needs.

The key elements of the project, geometry and linearity, also led to the creation of the logo, which is produced by a single repeated shape: the circle.

Location Palermo, Italy

Design Alva Architetti

Photos courtesy Salvatore Cirasa

STUDIO ALVA ARCHITETTI @alvarchitetti

The Design Agency ALVA ARCHITETTI, founded in 2019 by young architects Ignazio Alongi, Veronica Angela Valenti and Renato Lo Presti, works in the field of architecture from retail design to the development of residential complexes.

