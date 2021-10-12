Back To Homepage
PARAPHARMACY DELLA MARINA Palermo, Italy

PARAPHARMACY DELLA MARINA Palermo, Italy

📅12 Ottobre 2021, 13:41
TESTO ITALIANO

Inside the old town centre of Palermo the design Agency Alva Architetti projects the interior and the branding of the ParaPharmacy della Marina.

Inside the old town centre of Palermo the design Agency Alva Architetti projects the interior and the branding of the ParaPharmacy della Marina

The presence of a sloping wall that gives irregularity to the space, has suggested the use of custom-made furniture. A 15 m. long shelving unit unifies the exhibition space and redefines the perimeter.

In addition to the architectural project, ALVA Architetti coordinated the parapharmacy branding strategy, in order to pursue a coherent aesthetic in line with the client’s needs.

The key elements of the project, geometry and linearity, also led to the creation of the logo, which is produced by a single repeated shape: the circle.

Inside the old town centre of Palermo the design Agency Alva Architetti projects the interior and the branding of the ParaPharmacy della Marina

Location Palermo, Italy
Design Alva Architetti
Photos courtesy Salvatore Cirasa

STUDIO ALVA ARCHITETTI   @alvarchitetti

The Design Agency ALVA ARCHITETTI, founded in 2019 by young architects Ignazio Alongi, Veronica Angela Valenti and Renato Lo Presti, works in the field of architecture from retail design to the development of residential complexes.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.164 ©

Related posts:

  1. AMlab works on the PHARMACY 3.0 project and approaches to the 3.1 Release based on qualities, emotions and memory
  2. MAGISTRAL PHARMACY, Murcia, Spain
  3. Retail marketing paths in Arken-Pharmacies.
  4. Farmacia PARTENÓN Madrid
  5. Comtal Pharmacy Barcelona by Marketing-Jazz Studio.
Share this article:
Assigned tags:
AN shopfitting magazinepharmacy designstore design

Related Articles