David Thomas of DT DESIGN designs MANOLO BLAHNIK Flagship at 717 Madison Avenue NY

For his US flagship in New York, Manolo Blahnik chose to continue their design collaboration with David Thomas Design and make a bold statement on the distinguished Upper East Side.

717 Madison Avenue is a 1923 Landmark building with a striking copper storefront, part of its original design and recently restored to its original glory.

Manolo Blahnik’s design brief for the New York stores was very clear: Hollywood Regency glamour redefined for a clean-lined and luxurious 21st century home.

Bookended Men’s and Women’s entrance foyers both receive a classic black and white marble floor and hand painted soft gray and white stripes which run floor to ceiling, highlighting the entries lofty heights.

For the Women’s Salon, DTD designed English Regency inspired consoles and tables painted in soft gray lacquer finishes with white statuary marble tops.

Made-to-measure showcases and vitrines in brushed brass, glass and leather house precious shoes and handbags and a soft and luxurious wall-to-wall pale gray carpet ensures comfort while trying on shoes.

The Men’s Library is lined entirely in hand-crafted peacock blue shelving surrounding an inviting, free-standing central bar. Shoes are presented on adjustable folding shelves for maximum display flexibility, with soft seating specially designed by DTD.

“It is a joy to work with Manolo, Kristina and all the Manolo Blahnik teams”, says David Thomas. “I feel incredibly privileged to continue our collaboration on this important expansion for the brand. Manolo is a walking design and cultural encyclopedia – bringing his New York vision to life has been an evolving adventure and for me, raised the bar to a new level.”

Design David Thomas Design

Construction Shawmut

Millwork Daniel Demarco

Photos courtesy Tim Williams

Founded in 1998, David Thomas Design is a design agency specialized in high-end retail and corporate projects. Guiding exclusive brands and corporate entities on a local and global level, David Thomas Design creates, develops and implements design concepts adapted to each client’s particular needs.

