LES ONGLES DIVA NAILS

Located in the heart of Montreal, the Diva Nails nail salon is looking to offer a new experience to its clientele.

Designed by the ISSADESIGN agency, the project explores the theme of flowering.

The space is designed to offer its clientele a temporary escape from urban life, while meeting the demands and needs of the modern person seeking agility and practicality in beauty services.

The brand identity is the embryo of the project. It goes far beyond aesthetics by creating a space that allows for a better user experience, as well as the creation of a sense of belonging for the customer.

Inspired by the lotus flower, the project has a close relationship with nature, not only through the use of colour, flowers, and small-scale planting, but also through more subtle solutions implemented in the design. In other words, the patterns, furniture shapes, lighting, and other components of the project have all been carefully selected in the spirit of biophilia.

Two areas of activity were developed due to technical constraints and special ventilation needs. There is a nail application area, as well as a second area focusing on manicures and pedicures. The reception area delimits these areas and distributes the services.

Display areas nod to the shape of nails by creating arches. These recessed storage units are intended to highlight the large selection of nail polish colours offered by the salon. The custom-made work tables are a perfect reminder of this curve. Overall, the project reflects its owners’ approachable and inviting style

Location: Montréal, QC, Canada, H3B 4G5

Design: ISSADESIGN

Area: 135 sqm

Photos courtesy: David Boyer ©Issadesign

