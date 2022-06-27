TH. KOHL: DESIGN IS SHARING

Interior designing is somehow very personal but, at the same time, starts making sense when it becomes public.

Therefore, sharing is the center of the creative process, especially when we talk about health and wellbeing facilities such as pharmacies.

Evolving was the main challenge for these two pharmacies: changing not only the aesthetics but the principles that had driven the pharmacies’ managing up to that point. Integrating a warehouse automation device means on the one hand revolutionizing the internal operations, on the other hand dedicating more time to the patient. Thus, this business choice was guided by the principle of sharing.

www.thkohl.it

by