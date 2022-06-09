The AlphaTauri stores in Vienna and Graz invite to an exclusive shopping experience

AlphaTauri flagship store in Vienna

In the immediate vicinity of St. Stephen’s Cathedral, the approximately 400-square-meter store presents the latest collections and key looks for men and women on two floors.

With a monochrome interior of brushed aluminum – interspersed with natural materials – and specially designed lighting, the store interior is another statement of AlphaTauri’s vibrant design language.

The store’s interior reflects the brand’s innovative approach. The interplay of digital and innovative elements creates a unique shopping experience, and they are part of the outstanding, customer-oriented concept.

The AlphaTauri galaxy opens up to the customer as soon as he enters the Vienna flagship store: the so-called Stargate – a unique floating light installation – welcomes the visitor into the brand world. The futuristic eyecatcher presents a keypiece, which is skillfully staged thanks to the play of light.



This ultra-modern momentum is broken up with nature stagings, which underline the extraordinary atmosphere through their well thought-out placement. While the current AlphaTauri collection is presented on the first floor, visitors can immerse themselves in the “Experience Area” on the ground floor: in addition to the Heat Press for personalizing selected styles, visitors can also learn more about the Shima Seiki 3D-Knit machine for seamlessly knitted styles from the collection.



The exclusive in-store experience is rounded off by installations of digital screens, which feature the current key looks of the collection and content around the latest textile innovations, and mannequins specially developed for AlphaTauri. On the first floor there is also a selfie corner with a view of the historic St. Stephen’s Cathedral.

AlphaTauri store with innovative interior concept in Graz

With the opening of the Graz store the ultra-modern interior concept also is brought to life here individually.

Located in the middle of the city center on Herrengasse and with a total sales area of over 170 square meters, the Graz AlphaTauri store welcomes its visitors with an impressive counter bar made of monochrome stainless steel and stone.

Unique light installations contrast the historic ambience of the Graz City Hall and reflect AlphaTauri’s innovative approach. A futuristic lighted ceiling in the back of the store and seating interiors specially designed for AlphaTauri create a unique sense of space.

Studio Riebenbauer, based in Berlin, Vienna and Los Angeles, is responsible for the store design.

AlphaTauri is Red Bull’s premium fashion brand, which has been blazing a new trail in the fashion industry since 2016. The brand combines design and premium materials with textile innovations. AlphaTauri collaborates with renowned experts from around the world to develop the latest technologies.

by

Photos courtesy AlphaTauri