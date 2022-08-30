“The world upside down”

Eyewear brand Polette unveils a spectacular showroom in its Parisian location with a tribute to one of the city’s icons.

The work was conveyed by the brand’s team in collaboration with Javier Zubiria, founder of the Amsterdam-based architectural firm zU-studio.

The store is located at Rue Rivoli, between the Louvre and Le Samaritaine, the epicentre of design and architecture.

The new retail space pays homage to one of Paris’ most recognizable pieces of architecture, the Louvre Pyramid, with a scaled-down, inverted rendition of the structure occupying the space front and centre.

Based on the notion that the brand itself has turned ‘the world of optometry upside down’ with its unique approach, the concept for the space was born. ‘I wanted to take inspiration from an iconic piece of the Parisian landscape that people can relate to, and turn it upside down,’ explains Javier Zubiria.

The space is characterized by a minimalistic décor that highlight the brand’s selection of glasses, which are showcased on bookcase-like shelves. White walls and shelving as well as clean lines fill the space so that the focus always remains on the product. This focus is maintained from outside of the space through large, open windows that allow passersby to look in and engage with the products on display.

The space exemplifies one take on the ways the eyewear industry is seeking to separate itself from clinical stereotypes through spatial design.

Location Paris

Design Polette Design Team & zU-studio architecture

Photos courtesy Maxim Meignen

by