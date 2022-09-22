Apede Mod Pop-up Store in Chengdu

Apede Mod is a NYC designer brand. Say was entrusted to design a pop-up store in Taikoo Li, Chengdu, namely, a modern city brand space special for the atmosphere of Chengdu.

Starting from urban architecture, the store was conceived to interpret the brand-new design concept.

Cultural Integration of Two Cities

New York is a hustle-bustle city, while Chengdu is an easy-cozy city. Say hoped to link the cultural languages of two cities, highlight local culture and build “Apede Mood” special for Chengdu.

Modern Form Conforming to Cities

Starting from urban buildings, brown stone is a common town house group in New York. Therefore, Say extracted and applied the facade during the renaissance to wall display, softening the hard stone into round blocks based on the chill lifestyle in Chengdu. Extension seating as Stoop, offers consumer a place to have teatime in Chengdu Park. In this green space, customers feel as if they are in a teahouse in Chengdu Park.

Everything is full of conflicts and contrasts. Rough form of New York is endowed with Chengdu’s green. Two completely different atmospheres are integrated into the whole. The application of wall stone is to continuously use the previous design methods of Apede Mod and avoid too much disconnection between them. Therefore, walls use green jades in a small area, so that every decoration can be endowed with functions.

Integration of Artistic Paintings

Besides the combination of spatial structure, Say acquired inspirations through the artistic works of two cities. Through combining bright, colorful and extended expressions in the early works of Mondrian in New York with the ink bamboo paintings in Chengdu, bag display props in the shape of bamboo and full of colors are evolved into.



The joints between steel columns and plates are exposed to the outside directly without hiding. Columns arrayed make the whole detailed and ordered. Say re-integrated and re-innovated it, so as to bring Chengdu modern green space under different Western and Eastern rhythms.

Client Apede Mod

Area 83 sqm

Location Chengdu, China

Design Say Architects

Partner-in-charge Zhang Yan, Shan Jianan

Project Team Luo Xiao, Zhou Yao

Window Design Amass Studio

Photos courtesy HereSpace

