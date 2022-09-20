GINORI 1735 opens its first flagship store in Paris

Ginori 1735 officially inaugurates its new flagship store in Paris, at 69 rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré, the heart of the French capital’s largest auction houses and luxury shopping.

Ginori 1735 thus expands its retail network, adding this new address to the map of its flagship stores, currently established in Florence, Milan, and Sesto Fiorentino, and to its distribution network composed of its proprietary e-commerce channel, presently reaching 31 countries globally, and of its network of selected dealers in Italy and of a presence in high-level Department Stores and multi-brand Specialty Stores all over the world.

The store, which marks the start of the brand’s direct footprint in France, covers an area of over 90 square metres and showcases the LCDC, Profumi Luchino, Il viaggio di Nettuno, Oriente Italiano, Arcadia, Ether, Babele, Volière, Granduca Coreana and Oro di Doccia collections.

The project of the new Ginori 1735 flagship store, curated by the EligoStudio design studio, is characterised by a precise colour choice: a bright blue monochrome by now known as Blu Ginori, which makes the space embracing and immersive.

As for the furnishings, soft, warm fabrics combine with the rigour, sternness, and discipline of metal.

The refined design of the store, which blends harmoniously with the architectural setting of rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré, also perfectly reflects the exclusive nature of the environment, designed down to the last detail, and created to provide customers with a unique and exclusive shopping experience, reflecting the essence of Ginori 1735’s iconic collections.