GINORI 1735 inaugurates the new MANIFATTURA flagship store

On next 21 and 22 May, the Florentine brand will be presenting a new store located within the manufacturing plant in Sesto Fiorentino, where its most iconic collections will be on sale, comprising Oriente Italiano, Labirinto, Catene, Arcadia, Il viaggio di Nettuno and LCDC.

Ginori 1735, the expression of the Italian excellence in the field of luxury and lifestyle, one of the world’s leading brands in pure porcelain and in the design, takes another step forward in its important investment programme aimed at the renovation of the Sesto Fiorentino plant, with the inauguration of a new Manifattura flagship store during Buongiorno Ceramica!, the event celebrating Italian Ceramics.

In fact, on 21 and 22 May, during the event dedicated to the discovery of Italian artistic and hand-crafted ceramics, between ancient traditions and new perceptions, the Made in Florence brand will present a new store located inside the Manifattura, that will come up beside the existing Factory Store. The flagship store will be offering some of the most iconic collections of the Manifattura comprising: Oriente Italiano, Labirinto, Catene, Arcadia, Il viaggio di Nettuno and LCDC.

A contemporary space characterized by a mix of technology

The new flagship store extends over an area of about 100 square metres, dedicated to product displays and sales activities, with the additional support of a customer advisory corner. The interior, with its light colour palette punctuated by Ginori blue, is a contemporary space characterized by a mix of technology – in the form of a large monitor projecting engaging videos – and tradition, in a continuum with the manufacturing area in the background.

Two days focusing to the discovery of artistic ceramics

During these two days, the guests of Ginori 1735 will be offered the opportunity to visit the multi-purpose area of the showroom to enjoy a unique experience in the brand’s creative universe, where they will discover the extraordinary crafts and the savoir-faire of the Manifattura. Entrances will be staggered, but there is no need to book in advance.

Buongiorno Ceramica! is a project promoted and organized since 2018 by AiCC – Associazione Italiana Città della Ceramica – which takes place in 45 Italian towns engaged in ceramic production, in the towns currently applying for AiCC membership and, starting from this year, also in the form of live collateral events in the towns involved, in a sort of journey from north to south through the arts and crafts of Italy, artistic workshops and artists’ studios, where creativity is applied to tradition in an ongoing dialogue between old master craftsmen and young designers. Small historical town centres, locations of artistic and landscape value, museums, ateliers and workshops, studios, kilns, artists, and craftsman, all interwoven in a story dedicated to the “extraordinary” festival of arts. Buongiorno Ceramica! is the rediscovered pleasure of a very special kind of “excursion”, visiting a workshop to meet the people who form, fire and enamel, sharing their experience, going back to make purchases, and helping to revive the most industrious expressions of Italy.