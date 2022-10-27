HDC Design Consultant designs the Ministry Of Crab restaurant in Chengdu

The Twin Towers on Jiaozi Avenue in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, have become one of the most popular landmarks in the last two years. Situated right on Jiaozi Avenue, Ministry Of Crab looks out to the Twin Towers in distance and enjoys a superb view.

Ministry Of Crab, a Sri Lankan brand that has been honoured as Asia’s top 50 restaurants for the last few years, is now in Chengdu and looking forward to winning more customers and business.

Space is divided into two storeys, with the ground floor serving as the bar and the first as the restaurant.

The design of the bar focused on concepts. The architects wanted to create a free and trendy place that is also special and memorable on Jiaozi Avenue. The wings of the archangel have been incorporated which support the entire first floor and make it the focal point. The specially designed illumination makes the wings come alive, which seem about to take flight, and adds to the bar’s versatility and dramatic tension.

As the restaurant on the first floor enjoys plenty of natural light and a good view of the Twin Towers, it was decided not to block the view with any additional elements. Instead, the designers focused on creating a shell-shaped ceiling, which is decorated with a stand-alone illumination device. The entire ceiling is lit up and the exterior appears translucent and exquisite, making Ministry Of Crab stand out on Jiaozi Avenue.

Location: No. 181＃Jiaozi Avenue Wuhou District Chengdu China

Area: 626SQM

Design Company: HDC Design

Chief Designer: Jiajun Tang / Rene Liu

Design Team: Jiajun Tang / Rene Liu / Dana / Yuqing He

Furniture and Equipment Design: TimeStone Design

Lighting Design: HDC Design

Photos courtesy: Chuan He

Chengdu HDC Design Consultant



Since it was founded, Chengdu HDC Design Consultant has always adhered to a diverse, open-minded, creative and refined design way, we keep the strategy of “exploring the essence of commercial space” to actively carry out space design, so as to create complete high-quality projects for Chinese catering industry. The work done speaks clearer than words, and never make profit by any sharp practice.

HDC Design Consultant have been exploring and discovering cutting-edge boundaries in the dialogue between commerce and design, creating leading design ideas for different type of projects to help clients enhance their brand value and industry barriers, and actively promote the expansion and output of China’s design.