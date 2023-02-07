The heart of EuroShop 2023: Shopfitting, Store Design & Visual Merchandising

International architects, designers, planners and producers provide inspirations galore and tailor-made solutions for offline retail.

Store Design Stage and Designers’ Stage with a host of hands-on tips.

The Shop Fitting, Store Design & Visual Merchandising Dimension is one of eight experience areas of EuroShop and the heart of this the world’s leading trade fair for retailers’ complete investment needs, which will be held from 26 February to 2 March 2023 in Düsseldorf.

The best architects, designers, planners and producers will be represented here with uniquely designed presentations thought-through to the smallest detail. The Shop Fitting, Store Design & Visual Merchandising Dimension alone will present 328 exhibitors on 28,000 m² net in the exhibition halls 10, 11, 12 and 13. This makes it the biggest segment of EuroShop.

More action, more drama, more emotions and a better focus on shoppers’ wishes – this is what physical retail must offer to stand its ground vying for customers’ favour. EuroShop 2023 will showcase the complete gamut of concepts, products and ideas to turn a store into a customer experience and establish it as a Third Place – a place where you like to meet and while away your time and not just for shopping.

In the Shop Fitting, Store Design & Visual Merchandising Dimension EuroShop visitors can either draw on inspirations from temporary design and modular concepts or find hands-on solutions for sustainability. Here, forms and functions are often derived from nature, but digital elements have also become indispensable.

The bouquet of products, solutions and services offered in this Dimensionis wide, ranging from store architecture,store design,store planning and project managementto display mannequins, display busts, display counters and mirror systems to display stands, changing cubicles, sales counters, showcases, shopping carts and lots more.

Store Design Stage

The Store Design Stage will host exciting lectures on topics related to designing, planning and creating experiences and emotions for stores and provide inspirations for intriguing store designson all five trade fair days.Lecture titles will include “Turning up the Heat in Your Brand’s Kitchen”, “Transparency, Design and Sustainability”, “Anatomy of a Retail Trend: How Influence Has Shaped the Retail Consumer” and “What Impact Does Store Design Have on the Customer Experience?” to name but a few. The complete lecture programme of the Store Design Stage is available online. The lectures will be interpreted into English and German, respectively.

The Store Design Stage will be located in Hall 13, which is not only home to the Shop Fitting, Store Design & Visual Merchandising Dimension but also to Materials & Surfaces – the Dimension to celebrate a premiere as a stand-alone area.

EuroShop Designers’ Village

At the EuroShop Designers’ Village, also situated in Halle 13, 13 international architects’ offices and design studios will be presenting the latest trends and use cases for interior design and forward-looking retail design concepts. This means high-quality and pioneering concepts from efficient standard solutions to international high-end retail design will be brought to Düsseldorf. The stands at the Designers’ Village are real eye-catchers complemented by a generously spaced lounge area for networking.

Retail Designers’ Stage

The highlightat the Designers’Village isthe Retail Designers’ Stage. Here inspiring talks and amazing presentations will be delivered about the latest findings and best practices in interior design and retail design, such as “Sophisticated, Striking, Sustainable – Tomorrow’s Design Challenges for Retail Brand Design”, “Ideas Made Possible: Retail Futures 2030” and “Curated Retail Experiences Go Straight to the Customer’s Heart”. The Retail Designers’ Stage lecture agenda is also available online.

EuroShop 2023 will see more than 1,800 exhibitors from 55 nations occupy well over 100,000 m² net exhibition space. EuroShop 2023 is open for trade visitors from Sunday, 26 February to Thursday, 2 March 2023, from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm daily. Admission tickets are only available online at www.euroshop.de/2130. 1-day tickets cost EUR 70.-, 2-day tickets are EUR 120.- and season tickets cost EUR 165.-.

Photos courtesy: Messe Düsseldorf/ctillmann