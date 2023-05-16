Motorikka store in Krasnodar

Motorrika is a network of multi-brand stores that sell motorcycles and motorcycle equipment, carrying products from world-renowned brands such as Kawasaki, Dainese, Sidi and Spidi.

Located in Krasnodar, Motorikka is the largest motorcycle store in the region and it is the second store (after the Moscow store) to receive an updated design.

The main idea was versatility within the large multi-level space. Retrofitting becoming faster and simpler, new brand zones can be added, swapped or transferred to another location within the store effortlessly.

The dark grey was the canvas and concrete the frame.

Bad Reputation Architects used brand-specific materials and colours to paint the picture: Indian is at home with signature maroon mingled with wood, and Clim wears its yellow with pride.

Rhomboid pattern is a common feature appearing in various forms, shapes and places throughout the store that lets the competitive track spirit, the passion for drive, show through. Wayfinding signage elements continue that notion so serve an aesthetic function as much as utilitarian.

The multi-brand store profile required adjustable shelves, so the designers designed a very flexible system of store fixtures where both shelves and hooks are height adjustable.

Displays can be set up in one or two layers depending on the price range and seasonality. End and front displays are both possible. The system additionally allows for special shelves to present assorted goods, such as rider glasses – all the while it’s also trivial toaugment displays with photographic materials or organise promotional collections.

For lighting, spotlights of two types were used. First type is a narrow beam used to light the equipment and the second type is a wider rectangular beam pointed at the motorcycles in the centre of the store. That way only the merchandiseis lit to guide the eye.

Location: Krasnodar Russia

Area: 1500 sqm

Design: Bad Reputation

Designer: Alex Feskov