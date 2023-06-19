Mila’s Beauty, a joint cosmetics store and café in Kyiv

The Mila’s Beauty store interior features a playful modern layout signed by interior design practice Temp Project.

Mila’s Beauty is a multibrand cosmetics store in the very center of Kyiv that truly believe that self care is a bit more than just cosmetics, it is one of the ways how to become a better version of yourself. That’s why the claim of store is “Be who you want to be”.

Previously home to a café, much of the original configuration has been retained, but given a dramatic makeover that tickles the sensibilities of a young shoppers.

Gray and metal dominate the space, with shimmers of the colored plexiglass reminiscent of highlighters and eye shadows and fur details resembling brushes and sponges for applying makeup. All in a brilliant and playful 70s-style setting.

Mila’s Beauty sees a number of distinct sections for different purposes, starting with a cozy outdoor terrace with seating. Inside, metal shelving laden with alluring merchandise greet shoppers upon entering.

A faux fur-trimmed mirror, as well as being a sort of portal for the rest of the store, creates a perfect instagrammable area.

The metal bar counter reflects a bright soft zone and paired with a blue plexiglass lamp creates #IseeUAflag which was not the intended effect, but for ukrainian people’s now it is an important message.

The window niches are filled with additional seating, featuring bar tables crafted from plexiglass and metal frames that tie in with the seating outside.

The relax zone is eclectically furnished with a sofa covered with faux fur, a vintage leather chair and a futuristic armchair, and the setting is tied in by custom-designed carpet. Shoppers are ushered into the blue zone by way of a tunnel construction lined with RGB lamps which change colour.



Here, a mini showroom can be found that’s brimming with merchandise by various brands, in addition to a photo studio where all of Mila’s Beauty‘s promo visuals are shot.

Location: Kyiv, Ukraine

Area 70 sqm

Design Temp Project

Lead Architects: Tempynska Anastasiia

Photos Courtesy: Serhii Savchenko

