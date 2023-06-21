Nikhil Jewellery boutique designed by Prashant Parmar Architect

The 139 sqm jewellery boutique at CG Road, one of the main street in Ahmedabad, is designed to convey serenity, with neutral white walls and minimal texture added by veneering furniture.

The main aim of the design was to amalgamate creativity, functionality, and practicality

all of this to provide customers’ fully immersive experience, without forgetting that the design should not only be trendy and refreshing but also maintain a certain degree of the classic timelessness the brand stood for.

The curved arches for showcasing the jewellery and the soft, irregular shape of the curved fluted panels below the counter add a luxurious look to the showroom. The backdrop is designed with a combination of arched mirrors to give the space a more spacious feel. The wall of the reception area is decorated with a combination of stone veneers and wooden fluted panels.

The director’s office is minimalistic, with shades of orange and beige. The back-painted yellow glass placed behind the desk brightens the room. Moreover, to guarantee the safety of expensive items, a private space is hidden by a camouflage door.

Location Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Area 139 sqm

Design Prashant Parmar Architect | Shayona Consultant

Lead Architect Prashant Parmar

Design Team Ar. Harikrushna Pattani, Ar. Hemang Mistry, Ar. Ashish Rathod, Ar. Vasavi Mehta, Ar. Nidhi Patel, Ar. Nensi Patel

Photos courtesy Inclined Studio

