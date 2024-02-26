A new retail branding experience for Manyolia Jewellery

Aligned between a row of assorted businesses on one of Greenacre’s busiest roads in South-western Sydney, Manyolia boutique jeweller desired to stand out.

Selling internationally sourced, high-quality gold and diamond jewellery pieces, the client desired to rebrand its retail space, as the outdated interiors were attracting the wrong clientele. Inadequately equipped for storage and merchandising displays to host their collections, the owners were limited in their ability to market their exclusive products.

Stukel Architecture placed its central focus on crafting a new retail branding experience for Manyolia through their innovative design

With minimal changes that could be made to the store’s exterior, a perforated screen in anodised gold was inserted and framed to the store’s front, featuring a contemporary and circular geometric pattern. The screen has enabled the jeweller to be set apart from amongst its neighbours, as it has established a lux presence on the main road, and created a veil of intrigue for passers-by. Additionally, it has allowed the jewellers’ clients to enjoy private shopping experiences whilst handling expensive pieces.

The interior layout was maximised to ensure that the store could accommodate for the owner’s active family and social network, where gatherings could be held without compromising on its exclusivity. Display cabinets were maximised in all wall surfaces and located at a comfortable eye level. Double sided display cases were incorporated into the front facade to catch the eye of the pedestrians. A zigzag display case offered a zone for seating and casual observation of pieces with a mirror. The custom circular pouffe was designed to be detached from the seating zone and casually arranged around the low curved conversation table for those frequent spontaneous social gatherings.

The interior finishes were modelled on creating a jewellery box experience that was in likeness of the cabinetry display.

A suede-effect finish was applied to the ceiling, and reflected with a plush silk-like carpet to recreate the lavish atmosphere of being inside of a jewellery box. Dark timber veneer finishes were applied to the joinery, paired with black tiling and stone, referencing the exterior casing of a jewellery box. Whilst, touches of brass inlay within the joinery were added as a note to the precious items held within the store, as a large-scale jewellery box within itself.

Location Greenacre NSW 2190 Australia

Area 65 sqm

Interior Design Stukel Architecture

Lead architect Daniel Stukel Beasly

Photos courtesy Sara Vita

Sidney-based Stukel Architecture is an award-winning practice with a proven track for delivering innovative expressive inclusive designs. Technical knowledge is matched with honed conceptual thinking to achieve exceptional outcomes.

by