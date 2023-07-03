ISENSE DESIGN signs the Beauty π skin care center

“Green Grape” Feelings in Summer.

“Witness the Ideal Skin with Data”, Beauty π Cloud White advocates a skincare concept that is gentle, deep, organic, transparent, and minimalistic.

“Organic nature” and “scientific professionalism” concept

Designers face the challenge of establishing a memorable brand identity, seamlessly integrating the brand into the community, and achieving visual balance between the concepts of “organic nature” and “scientific professionalism”.

Currently, most beauty salons are dominated by neutral colors such as beige, wood, and black and white. There are nodomestic beauty brands that adopt strong spatial color. Therefore ISENSE DESIGN decided to boldly use Beauty π Cloud White’s VI color to seize the opportunity tobecome the first color IP.

The main VI color is applied to the exterior facade and small interior spaces, instantly impressing people that the color of the brand is green. Blue, as the auxiliary color, is extensively used in the indoor public areas to balance the green and achieve a natural, refreshing, and tranquil feeling in the space.

Full connection

The special experience of Beauty π Cloud White is that the whole formulation process is transparent and open. Architects connected the front desk, cash register, and formulation room with the logistics space, making LAB-like space as the main vision in the lobby.Customers can see the entire process of skincare essence formulation through the window.

They can either take the unused essence home or put the empty bottle into the collection box on the bar counterafter the experience of beauty products. The dynamic lightbox displays light and shadow images that correspond to the dappled tree shadows cast by the sunlight, and the material can be changed.

The original ceiling is too high to accommodate a second floor. Then the designers created a faux second floor visually by interweaving local blocks to enrich the spatial hierarchy. The functions of the partially accessible area include storing materials, air conditioning duct maintenance, etc. The entrance display area is used for showcasing brand culture and some of the products.

Curved shapes

To maximize the business area, the corridor after the skin care room is arranged in a winding manner. The use of curved shapes avoids sharp corners and enhances the sense of space by accommodating with soft lighting and mirrored surface. The end view that breaks up the lengthy walking route is created by using the original concrete structure. The contrast between the rough and delicate is formed by preserving the original state of the concrete. The soft furnishings and small details highlight the feeling of retro industrial. The lighted or closed status of the signboards above each room indicates whether a customer is experiencing a service or not.

The headspa area is furnished with starry sky ceiling that creates a quiet and comfortable atmosphere which is prefect for head care and makeup services.

The single-person treatment room has a rectangular layout, and the curved top weakens the corners. The pure space is embellished with blue-green gradient glass, which shows us a clean and transparent space. Visually, the space has been enlarged because of the mirror. Each room is equipped with aromatherapy, hidden in the wardrobe, leaving only a small hole to release the fragrance. The interior of the wardrobe and the small dressing table provide customers with the necessary clothing storage and other necessary things such as combs and hair ties.

Designer uses color and material to strengthen the functional zoning and increase the layout of the room visually. The intelligent control module is designed with different modes of light brightness such as preparation, in-experience, and post-experience, and can adjust music, projection, air conditioning, etc.

Project: Beauty π technology skin care center

Brand: Cloud White

Location: Beijing, Chaoyang district, shuangjing street

Design Firm: ISENSE DESIGN

Chief designers: Sissi Bu, Chen Liang

Area: 155 sqm

Photos courtesy: Lv Bo