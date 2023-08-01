With Vistosi, glass becomes an exquisite source of light

In its history of over five centuries, Vistosi has created unique collections that enhance any space and have received coveted awards. Vistosi collaborates with renowned designers and leans of the skill of the glass experts and innovative techniques.

FARO – Design: Oriano Favaretto

The lighthouse is the link between the sea and the mainland; its light is a point of reference, which transmits stability and security. The Faro collection, designed for Vistosi by OrianoFavaretto, is inspired by the light signalling system from which it takes its name.

The two glasses, one with a coloured transparent finish, the other glossy white, respectively evoke the clear waters of the Venetian lagoon and mainland. The metal ring that harmoniously joins them is the lighthouse: a central and safe element. The metal frame is available in a matte black or brass finish.

The LED light source is hidden in the white glass, which gives a diffused, uniform and non-sparkling light, just like a beacon for sailors or fishermen who view it from the sea.

Faro is a design element that becomes the centre of the space in which it is installed, visible and perfectly recognisable from any position.

GROOVE – Design: Hangar Design Group

The famous phrase of the architect and designer LuissMies van der Rohe, “less is more” perfectly sums up the soul of the new Groove collection, which draws inspiration from the minimal style of the early 1960s. It is a mood that at the time crossed art, architecture, literature and music, offering a simple, orderly and rigorous lifestyle that was detached from the chaos and frenzy of everyday life.

Groove returns to elementary geometric structures, the rectangle and the sphere, and unites them in a new shape that gives a strong sense of stability. The straight lines of the four metal frames fit together perpendicularly, creating a perfect balance. The soft shapes of glass spheres, available in soft white or satin white glass, fit perfectly between the rectangles without affecting the rigorous order.

The structure of Groove is not accidental: it is designed to ensure maximum flexibility and customisation of the chandelier. The four metal frames (of two different lengths), slide to create new geometries to adapt to spaces, and always give each project a different and original shape. The frames are also available in the two dimensions as single suspensions. The metal finish of the frame is available in anthracite and matt bronze. Satin white glass. E14 light.

PLISSÈ – Design: Chiaramonte & Marin

The new Plissè collection by Vistosi has the graceful and harmonious lines of a jellyfish and its iconic umbrella shape, which almost seems to want to protect and guard the space to be illuminated.e.

The term jellyfish, in fact, derives from the ancient Greek and means “protector”, “guardian”. According to Greek mythology, even after being decapitated, Medusa never lost her ability to petrify with just one glance. Like the mythical creature, Plissè manages to capture the gaze of anyone who stops to observe it, and captivates with its rounded silhouette. It is a closing circle whose circularity gives the sense of a complete yet unique project, due to the overlapping of different materials in glass, fabric, and metal.

The blown glass of the diffuser, which has generous dimensions, hides an internal fabric lampshade and gives life to a play on transparency, colour and texture that make Plissè an elegant piece that can give life and a touch of personality to the environment in which it is used.



Plissè is available as a suspension with diffuser in dark amber, smoke, terracotta, antique green or transparent crystal. The metal frame can have a satin steel or matt bronze finish. LED light.

by