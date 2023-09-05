Back To Homepage
Estée Lauder store at Galeries Lafayette Paris

📅05 Settembre 2023, 12:35
TJC built and installed the new Estée Lauder store for the main hall of Galeries Lafayette Haussmann, in Paris.

A luminous and effusive space industrially designed and developed from a sustainable point of view without sacrificing the elegant lines and gleaming finishes typical of the prestigious identity of Estée Lauder brand.

TJC group has been working for Estée Lauder firm for more than 25 years, having manufactured and installed dozens of its stores and corners all around Europe and part of North America.

TJC

Founded in 1996, and headquartered in Madrid, the TJC group is an extensive international shopfitting company specialized in leading beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.175 ©

