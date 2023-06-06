Pangaia has opened its first semi-permanent physical store in Paris’s Galeries Lafayette Champs-Élysées.

Random Studio designed eco-friendly fashion label Pangaia’s first semi-permanent retail location using a system of modular elements.

Located on the department store’s first floor in a natural light-filled corner, the Random Studio-designed space will serve as a temporary flagship-like pop-up in anticipation of Pangaia’s impending international presence.

Pangaia is premised on the development of innovative and sustainable textile materials and to express this concept the store’s design is based on adaptability and sustainability.



The interior is composed of a series of core elements making it possible for the set-up to be easily replicated, scaled up or down and modified depending on location, on season and the needs of the brand.

Random Studio adopted a lab aesthetic for the brand, with display fixtures and architectural elements made of clean-cut glass, aluminium and a circular material made from compressed recycled textile fabric.



Glass display racks to either side of the store host colour-blocked products and a central Innovation Table serves as an educational point. The display case has several transparent layers that trace the journey of Pangaia’s materials from start to finish.

A horizontal terrarium with plants selected by a local specialist is located at the back of the store. This feature will be location-specific in each of Pangaia’s stores.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.174 ©