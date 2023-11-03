New Era of Retail – Australia Post and Landini Associates unveil “Community Hub” at Orange Post Office in NSW

This is the first iteration of Landini Associates’ strategically led design partnership with the Australian icon, following their appointment as strategic retail design partners in April 2022.

A transformative moment for Australian Community Retail, the inaugural trial is a significant step-test focused on transforming the face of the Australian High Street.

Every day Australia Post’s network of over 4,000 Post Offices plays an important role in connecting Australians, particularly in regional and remote Australia. However, the way Australians use their local Post Office is very different today than it was 10 years ago.

Australia Post General Manager of Retail, Catriona Noble, said, “Communities across Australia are awakening to a dramatically altered High Street, craving tangible connections that reflect the new reality. The challenge lies in reviving this iconic Australian institution and making it work smarter and harder.”

Orange Post Office launches a refreshed Australia Post that reimagines the brand’s core product offering, refines send-and-receive and creates more 24/7 access.

This includes the launch of a new Australia Post retail range of stationary, also designed by Landini Associates. In addition, “Community Hub” hosts National Banking and Identity services, such as passports and small business. A dynamic “Merchant Space” has been conceived to celebrate Australia Post’s essence by bringing brands in and delivering products out.

Global powerhouses like Apple will be permanently curated, whilst emerging national and local businesses are also given space, promoted, and sold in a pop-up area showcasing local online businesses by Australian creators and artists.

In a first-of-its-kind move, Orange Post Office is testing a “changing room” concept where customers can try on online orders in-store, making returns both seamless and immediate, whilst also fixing a major pain-point for the on-line fashion world.

Speaking at an official launch in Orange, Australia Post Group CEO and Managing Director Paul Graham said, “Today is a landmark day for Australia Post as we reimagine the Post Office for the future. The launch at Orange will allow us to assess what resonates with customers and adapt our approach to inform what is standard across our Post Office network in the future, and we look forward to rolling out more locations nationally in 2024.”

With a rich history of partnering with leading global brands, Landini Associates is dedicated to shaping the future of retail and enhancing the community experience.

Mark Landini, Creative Director of Landini Associates, said, “It’s rare to find a retailer with better locations, better logistics, or a deeper connection with their customers than Australia Post. The latent potential for this business to effect real change for real people is infinite.”

This project marks a historic turning point in the transformation of Australia Post’s trading model. Wayne Cheng, Design Director of Landini Associates, stresses that every detail of the new format approach has been considered. He says, “The first step is to clear away the obstacles of efficiency, delivering communities a better experience by addressing their frustrations via task-based queue management.” Cheng further elaborates, “The second step is to reclaim our importance as a physical landmark for send and receive services. We aim to become the Australian brand hero for delivery services; with initiatives such as the changing rooms, increased 24/7 access and a more functional packing bench: we offer convenience and simplicity in packing, sending, and receiving goods. We designed this to complement our consultation space without hindering the bustling engine.The third step focuses on becoming a retail outpost for brands, positioning Australia Post as a win-win retail channel for communities like Apple and local brands alike.”

Ben Goss, Graphic Design Director of Landini Associates, emphasises the design challenge, “Australia Post’s brand is iconic, and their buildings are integral to community identity. Balancing these elements is the key to creating spaces that respond to each community’s unique character. We believe this brand should be strong and proud and the new design reflects this. We’ve commenced the development of an Australia Post merchandise range, inspired by its rich paper history. We’re trialling a stationery line and are highlighting their incredible customization services, including the option for customers to design, and have made their own personalized stamps.”

Anny Ma, Executive Manager, Retail, Brand & Marketing at Australia Post, articulates the vision, “Our Community Hub pilot is a love letter from Australia Post; a pivotal opportunity to test leading retail concepts in one of Australia’s many historic and important sites. We want to show how Australia Post has the enviable ability to bring the “World” to our customers and take “Local” to the world. We are on a mission to reinvent retail. This is only the beginning.”

Orange Post Office is located at 222 Summer Street, Orange, NSW 2800. Australia Post plans to open more Community Hub locations in 2024. Upcoming sites include Williamstown (Victoria), Burnie (Tasmania), and Noosa Heads (Queensland).

Landini Associates scope of work with Australia Post includes: Brand Strategy, Design Concept, Interior Design, Graphic Design, Mural Artwork, Packaging and Product Design.

Photo: Trevor Mein